The Robert E. Lee Class of 1973 is organizing their 50th reunion celebration, which will take place Sept. 30 starting at 5 p.m. at O’Neals Sports Bar & Grill on the Water, 2651 SH 146 Business in Baytown.
For those in the Baytown area, a casual meet-n-greet will be held Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. in the lobby bar at the new Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston, right next door to O’Neals.
