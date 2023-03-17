I Thessalonians 4:16 declares: “For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God: And the dead in Christ shall rise first.” Verse 17 states: “Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air: And so shall we ever be with the Lord.”

As you can see, one day, possibly very soon, the trumpet of God will sound and this great event will take place. Don’t miss it.

