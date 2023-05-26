I was attending an AAU track and field meet where my grandson was competing. I was proud of how well he did that day, but was also impressed with a saying on the back of the shirts one team was wearing. It said, “Don’t stop when you’re tired. Stop when you’re done.”
The Bible says it this way. “A desire accomplished is sweet to the soul.” (Proverbs 13:19a)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.