Today, I’m spending time with God. My wife went out of town with one of my daughters and, except for a few honey-do’s, I’m making time for the most important relationship of my life. Today, as I take time to worship the Lord and pray; I find myself hearing some WISDOM FROM ABOVE that I need to share with whosoever will listen.
A moment with God, can make an eternity of difference. When we begin to praise God, God’s presence becomes very evident. God loves the praises of his people. Psalm 113:3 declares, “From the rising of the sun to the going down of the same, the name of the Lord is to be praised.” Begin your day with praise. Give your day to God and say, “Lord what do you want me to do?” After asking this divine question, take time in silence to listen to a still small voice giving you instructions for your day.
