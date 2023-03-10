Do you know how much one billion is? One of my seminary professors said, “If you had one billion dollars you could spend 100,000 dollars a day for 27 years!”
One billion dollars really is a lot of money and one billion years would really be a long time. The Bible does not try to explain eternal life in terms of years. It simply calls it eternal, everlasting life. However, man has continued to try and explain it in terms of time. Perhaps the best effort is in a hymn by John Newton: When we’ve been there 10,000 years, bright shining as the sun. We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise than when we’ve first begun.
