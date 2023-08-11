Michelle told me of her Grandpa Denny, who bought and started taking music lessons on the organ at age 75. All the family thought he was crazy. However, he lived to be 104. At his funeral a recording was played of him playing “How Great Thou Art” on the organ. He played the organ at church all through his senior years. He played at the Assisted Living home each week. He even played at his own funeral.
Is there anything the Lord has put on your heart that you need to do? Is there a decision you have been putting off, a relationship that needs mending, a habit that needs breaking or a course correction in a new direction? You can do it. A formula that works is this, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
