While clearing a path with my tractor deep in the woods, it got stuck under a fallen tree I tried to move it. I had to walk all the way back to the barn for the chain saw. I followed a cow trail through the woods, instead of walking all the way around the pasture. I was surprised how quickly I made it back.
I have a friend who got stuck in the “ways of the world.” I simply encouraged him to follow the path back to the Lord his mother and father had left for him. And he did.
