I happened to be following a man pulling a trailer load of round bales of hay. Suddenly, the roll tied to the back came loose and was dragging along behind the trailer. No way could we lift it. He called a friend nearby with a tractor, who headed our way. The best I could do was stay parked behind him with my hazard lights on, until help came.
-— Danny R. Biddy, Chaplain: Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office & Fellowship of Christian Cowboys
