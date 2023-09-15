I have a pond on some land in Northeast Texas. I stocked the pond with catfish and set up an automatic feeder. My friend up there told me he noticed vultures sit in the trees at feeding time and feed on my fish while they are feeding.
“Stay alert! For our enemy, Satan, walks about like a roaring lion, seeking to devour who he can.” (1 Peter 5:8)
