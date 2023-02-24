Our first year of marriage, I decided to plant a small garden. Not thinking I planted a row of cucumbers across from a row squash. As the plants grew, they cross-pollinated. It did not bother the squash, but we had some of the most bitter and strange looking cucumbers you have ever seen!
Psalms 1:1 says, “Walk not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stand in the way of sinners, nor sit in the seat of the scornful.” Running with the wrong crowd will not bother the crowd, but it can ruin you.
