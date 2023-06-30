My sister, an elementary school teacher, asked her class if anyone knew why one of their fellow students had been absent for several days? Someone in the class spoke up and said, “She has been in the hospital because she had to have her independence taken out!”
Do we depend on the Lord or do we need to have our “independence” taken out? Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.”
