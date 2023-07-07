Lonnie told me about two friends, Johnnie and Chuck, who have known each other all their lives and have lived side by side for several years. Both have a pond on their land. Johnnie had ducks on his pond, but Chuck had no ducks on his. So as good friends will often do to one another, Chuck bought some feed and put it between his pond and Johnnie’s fence. Now Chuck has ducks, and Johnnie has almost none!
In Exodus 20:17; the 10th of the Ten Commandments, it says, “You shall not covet anything that belongs to your neighbor.” I believe your neighbor’s pond ducks would be covered under that. What do you think?
