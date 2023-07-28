The evening news carried the story of secret service agents who left classified documents in a store while shopping for souvenirs. The documents contained details of a visit planned by the Vice President of the United States to this particular city. National security was jeopardized by this slip up. Fortunately this information did not fall into the hands of the wrong people.
As guardians of the faith, may we never let the distractions of this present world take us into carelessness. The Bible describes the enemy, Satan, as, “one who walks about as a roaring lion seeking those he may devour.” (1 Peter 5:8)
