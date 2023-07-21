I love my French brittany puppy, Diesel. Until he was six months old, I kept a long check cord connected to his collar. It was for his own protection, especially when walking him on the road. At times, I had to pull it hard to teach him to obey a command or to keep him from danger. He no longer needs the check cord; he just obeys my voice.
“Do not reject the discipline (check cord) of the LORD, and do not reject His rebuke; for the Lord disciplines those He loves.” (Proverbs 3:11,12)
