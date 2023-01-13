After years of putting up with our travel trailer bathroom door being a constant nuisance, we ordered a doorstop. The order arrived, sat in the package, unopened, and in the way. I finally picked up a screwdriver and installed it. That little device has been so helpful. So Danny, “Why did you wait so long???”
“Think carefully about what is right, and stop sinning.” (1 Corinthians 15:34) Maybe the best way to start this year off right is to put a stop to something, already!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.