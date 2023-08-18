The pine tree was tall, straight and magnificent until lightning struck it; not once, but twice. The top was blown out by the second strike. The part that is left is dead. Woodpeckers have several holes in it and much of the bark is starting to peel off. It will have to come down. I know many individuals that started out magnificent, until the devil struck. Do not let him bring you down.
“Above all, take up the shield of faith that you may be able to quench the flaming arrows of the evil one.” (Ephesians 6:16)
