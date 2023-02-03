I climbed into the cockpit of R.D.’s twin-engine Piper Seneca with him. Before takeoff, R.D. started reading his flight checklist aloud. When he got to the bottom of his list, he read, “Know Jesus?”
I looked at his checklist, and sure enough, he had those words written at the bottom of the page. R.D. said, “Danny, I always put that on my checklist and read it to my passengers. I think that’s important!”
