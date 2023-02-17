My oldest son and his wife were buying a new home. At the advice of the realtor a house inspector came and thoroughly examined it. He went over every part of the house looking for any problems. His trained eye and skills enabled him to detect concerns that would have otherwise gone unnoticed causing greater problems down the road. When he finished, his report showed the house to be in good shape with just a few repairs needed.
“Unless the Lord builds the house thy labor in vain who build it.” (Psalm 127:1) House inspector anyone?
