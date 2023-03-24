I was manually lowering the garage door when I accidentally caught the fingers of my right hand between two of the panels. The door did not seem to mind however, and closed all the way! I then had to raise the door, pinching my fingers again, in order to get them free. I did not decide to “amputate” my fingers because they were bruised. Instead, I “doctored” them and worked on getting them well.
When your faith gets “bruised,” will you stop believing or go to the Great Physician? He knows just how to “doctor” our faith to make it well.
