Hebrews 12:1-3 declares, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us. Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider Him (Jesus) that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your mind.”
My fellow Christians, we must not be worry-minded, weary minded and weak minded. We must set our affection on Christ and on things above. God has called us to run a great race and to finish that race very strong. That’s why I’m encouraging you to KEEP ON KEEPING ON. We must abide in Christ. The word, “abide,” in Greek is the word, “meno,” which means to dwell, to remain and to continue.
