At a professional hockey game, there was a school teacher sitting on the front row watching the grueling, bloody match. The game was between two highly competitive teams. Suddenly, one of the players was rammed into the side board. As he struggled to regain his balance, he shouted, “There must be an easier way to make a living!” The teacher sitting on the sidelines yelled out, “I will trade jobs with you!” The hockey player yelled back, “What do you do?” The teacher screamed out, “I teach the 6th grade.” The hockey player shook his head and said, “No way man, you’ve got the toughest job!”
The year was 1953 and I was in the first grade. Mrs. Bigham was my first-grade teacher. After a few hours of class, we all went out to the playground for recess. It wasn’t long before a second-grade bully started a fight with me. Being the youngest of three boys, I had learned how to defend and protect myself. We scrambled around on the ground and to make a long story short, I almost bit his big toe off. For certain, the fight ended quickly as the teacher took the bully to the nurse and me to the principal’s office. I really didn’t get in too much trouble because everyone knew I did not start the fight.
