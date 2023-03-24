Spring is here and the bluebonnets have already appeared. This is a time across the Hill Country of Texas that it seems everything turns blue. There are blue skies that appear to be bigger than Texas and majestic hillsides canvassed in wildflowers painted blue. Rivers and lakes even turn a tint of blue as the oceans roar in thundering praise to God as if saying, “I see the Lord wrapping his royal blue robe around the panoramic hillsides of the Lone Star State. “The heavenly King then spreads his priestly robe like a blanket that divinely cloaks these sovereign hills in luxurious flowers of celestial blue.” This is the season it seems heaven kisses the hills of Texas, coloring everything a brighter shade of blue. The Texas bluebonnet is basically only found in Texas. Outside of wandering into parts of old Mexico, the famous state flower is found nowhere else naturally in the world.
As a young boy, I remember mama calling her children: “John, Jimmy, Tommy...get ready and pack your bags. It’s Easter and we’re going to grandma and grandpa’s house. We’re going home on the Bluebonnet Trail,” she excitedly proclaimed. Home to my mother was Brenham, Texas...basically a German settlement where she was raised near the old Blue Bell ice cream factory.As we pulled out of the circular drive, headed toward Jack Rabbit Road we would roll the windows down in our old white ‘51 Chevrolet because we didn’t have air-conditioning. On all our trips we traditionally did three things. First of all, we would sing because we did not have a radio in the car. We would sing, “Do Lord, oh do Lord, oh do you remember me?” Oh, what’s the second verse? Okay, it’s coming back to me. Ready, here it goes: “I’ve got a home in gloryland that outshines the sun, look away beyond the blue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.