I’m sure that all of you, over the years, have seen someone who is very popular, get on TV or through a newspaper or magazine article, make a huge gaffe, right there on national television especially, for everybody and their brother or sister to see. I mean, people will usually get over it, as far as the shock value, but it’s still tucked away back there in their minds. And as you well know, the news media will make sure that everyone knows about it, especially if it’s someone who is a conservative (you know it’s true).
And that being said, I would never take up for someone who makes some kind of racial slur or comment, or disparaging remark, no matter who it is. It’s just not professional at all, but more than that, it shows a side of that person that is not conducive to their popularity and respect. What really gets me when someone does one of those ‘blunders’, is when they are confronted about it (on national TV, of course), they usually always say that they didn’t really mean it, that it was said in anger or because they were constipated that morning.
