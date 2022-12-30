OK, OK, I know that it is supposed to be ‘Christmas Past’, but I also know that for so many people, the joy, the thoughts, the kindness, the miracle, and the blessing of Christmas virtually ended Sunday evening when all the company left, and all of the wrapping paper and bows and gift tags were all gathered up and thrown into the trash can. To me, that is so very sad.
In my opinion, and hopefully all Christians’ way of thinking, the joys of Christmas and all the other experiences of this time of the year, never expires or is forgotten. Philippians 4:4 reminds us with, “Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say, ‘rejoice’”. That tells me that for the Christian, the celebration of Christmas which is the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is the celebration which never passes. It is eternal, just like our future in Heaven will be.
