As I mentioned in a recent parable, there are a lot of anxious moments during the task of shopping for family and friends during the Christmas season. The last thing you want however, is to buy clothing such as belts, hats, shirts, pants, socks, underwear, or coats for someone, only to find out on opening morning that they don’t fit. Now, small children don’t really mind that much because they could be size XXXXXXXHuge or XXXXXXXXMicro Small, and it wouldn’t matter, because they do NOT like to get clothing for Christmas.
It’s only when the children reach the age of accountability, and are aware of their looks and the importance of that, that they begin to care what they look like in clothes and all their accessories. They begin to want things to fit correctly, not baggy, or not too tight (if you can believe that, in some cases and age groups). A lot of it matters because of where we will use the clothing. If it is a pair of pajamas, or furries that you wear at night around the house, it’s not going to matter that much, either. Now the style of pajamas may be very important because of their age. They may have outgrown Spiderman underwear, or Wonder Woman pj’s.
