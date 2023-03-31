Did you ever ask a flower to tell you if you were loved or not? I doubt this generation knows what I am talking about. Some of you, however, remember taking a daisy and picking the pedals off one by one. As you did, you would say, “Loves me, loves me not,” until all the pedals were gone. The idea of course was to end on a “loves me” pedal. I sure destroyed a lot of daises looking for one with right number of pedals!
There is an old song entitled “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You.” I want to simply remind you that thanks to John 3:16 you are somebody. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes in Him will never perish but have everlasting life.”
