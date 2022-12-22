It was the Christmas of 1957, and I was only ten years old. The family had gathered on Christmas Eve and we opened our Christmas presents. I’m sure that I didn’t get everything that I asked for, but for certain I received enough. I received the finger paint set that I asked Santa for, plus some small toys and clothes from Mom and Dad. The three boys, John, Jimmy and I received a special gift from Mom and Dad. That special gift was a turquoise radio that we shared. We loved that radio, as we would lie on the floor near the fire place and listen to holiday music. We listened to Elvis’ new album release entitled, “Blue Christmas.”
That Christmas Eve night, I felt that something was missing. I thought to myself, “Tomorrow is Jesus’ birthday and I want to sing, Happy Birthday to Him.” I purposed in my heart, that the very first thing that I would do on Christmas morning was to find a solitary place and quietly sing all by myself, “Happy Birthday” to Jesus. Over fifty years passed before I ever told anyone of that private moment. But at the young age of ten, I believe that I realized that the most important birth on this earth was the birth of a Savior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.