Some of you older folks (like me) probably remember the song which I chose for the title of today’s parable. It was sang by Patsy Cline. Since I became a Christian back in 1967, I often think back on the ‘oldies’ songs, as they are known by, and how many of them could be made to fit a Christian song for today.

Our relationships with our spouses, our family members, our friends, our neighbors, or work associates, or school classmates, can vary between just speaking to one another in a casual manner, or talking about sports, a common interest of some kind, or some other thing which holds your interest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.