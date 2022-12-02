Dana’s online grocery order included two jars of mild salsa. I opened up one of them, scooped out a large helping on a small chip, and put the whole thing in my mouth. However, the store had substituted the “Ghost Pepper Fury” variety! It lit me up!
In today’s world more than ever, “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits (read the label) to see whether they are from God.” (1 John 4:1)
