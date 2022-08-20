I finished my message at the graveside service of an elderly veteran. The funeral director, with his assistant, came to fold the flag and present it to the family. The director was almost finished when he stopped, unfolded it, and started over. This time he put an extra little fold at the very beginning and it turned out perfect.
Did it matter? Would this grieving family have noticed if the flag was not folded exactly right? That was not the point. The man folding the flag knew. It may seem like a little thing, but this man was willing to admit his mistake to everyone and start over right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.