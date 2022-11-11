The utility vehicle would not start for my son. A switch was left on and drained the battery. It had enough power to turn on the dash lights, but not enough to turn over the engine. He connected the battery to his truck battery and gave it a “jump.” The engine cranked and ran fine.
“And if you give yourself to the hungry and satisfy the desire of the afflicted (whose battery has run out of power), then your light will rise in the darkness and your sadness will become like midday.” What a privilege when we have the opportunity to give someone’s life a “jump.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.