Most animals and fowl of the air have their own language. Birds chirp, cats meow, dogs bark, horses nay, cows moo, turkey’s gobble, and Christians should pray. Christians praying should be as natural as a turkey that gobbles.
I once read a story that I choose to share in this Thanksgiving season. Peter Beskindorf, also known in his village in Wittenberg, Germany, as “Master Peter” was the town barber. One morning Master Peter was shaving one of his patrons when a large man entered his shop and sat down. The barber recognized the large man and realized that he was a man of the cloth. Even though the man’s life was somewhat controversial, he was known to speak with words of great authority as well as being a man of prayer. The man in Peter Beskindorf’s chair was Martin Luther.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.