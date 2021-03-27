Yesterday was so gorgeous, and I had been needing to pressure wash some areas in the front of the house. Several years ago, Pat laid down some brick-type pavers to cover the entire area where the front porch of the house is. It turned out really nice and she basically did it all herself. I am not able to get down on my hands and knees like that, so I at least was able to cut all the pavers for her when she needed them.
Probably about once every two years, the pavers get a coat of mildew on them, which makes them not only look cheesy, but dangerous, as well. When they get wet, because of the rain, they become as slick as owl vomit, so I really have to be careful walking on them. So, as I said, yesterday I spent about three hours (less setup time) pressure washing the front porch, which is covered in ceramic tile, and all the area where the pavers are. It really looks better, thank you.
