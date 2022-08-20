Without a doubt, I have been impressed and influenced by the Rock and Roll legend, Elvis Presley, since I was nine years old. The year was 1956 and my brothers and myself received a very special gift for Christmas. It was a turquoise radio. One Saturday morning I was listening to the local music station and I heard a sound that stopped me in my tracks! I reached down and turned the volume louder so I could hear the song better. The voice, the music, the sound and everything about the moment simply stopped me! I remember saying to myself, “Who is that?” The announcer answered my question saying, “This is Elvis Presley’s new hit record, “Don’t Be Cruel”.
It seemed like every spare moment of my young life, I was attentive to the new sound of music called Rock and Roll. Like millions of us, we grew up on Elvis’ music. Elvis recorded an estimated 600 recordings in just about 20 years. That’s an awesome number! Elvis also made over 30 movies which included so many special songs. My favorite albums were “Blue Hawaii” as well as his very first album simply called, “Elvis”. Priscilla Presley as well as Gordon Stoker of the Jordanaires, declares that Elvis only received 3 Grammy Awards. None of the Grammy’s were for any of his big hits or his revolutionary Rock and Roll records. All 3 Grammy’s were for his recordings of Gospel Music.
