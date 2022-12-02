The year was 1957, Elvis was singing his new Christmas hit, “Blue Christmas” and Bing Crosby was still crooning his legendary “White Christmas.” Our family headed toward the hill country of Brenham and Navasota, Texas, where my grandparents lived. Grandma Pearl lived in Navasota, and she loved driving around town at night looking at all the beautiful Christmas scenes. Seeing it one time was never enough, so we would drive for hours every night of our Christmas vacation, observing all the glorious decorations. That Christmas I received one of my most memorable gifts ever. I received my first Bible. It was a white leather Bible with a zipper. Do you remember those? I still have it today and cherish it immensely as one of my greatest treasures.
We left Navasota to travel twenty-six miles down the long and winding road to the German settlement of Brenham. We were always excited to visit my grandparents, Henry and Minnie Winkleman. Grandpa owned a grocery store and meat market called the “Humpty Dumpty” and we always knew we were going to eat lavishly. Our Christmas rendezvous in Brenham seemed like one long happy meal.
