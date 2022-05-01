When our daughter, Paula Cunningham Jackson, was still a teenager, she opened her first checking account. She loved it and felt so grown up, as I did when I got my first one. The “honeymoon” was over when Pat received a letter from the bank that her account was overdrawn. When Pat confronted her about it, she told Paula that her check came back “insufficient funds.” She explained to her that she didn’t have enough money left in her account to cover the check that she had written. Paula explained to her Mother, “But Mom, I still had plenty of checks left”!
That would be nice, wouldn’t it? I can flat order more checks! I know how to do that! Unfortunately, we know that there’s more to it than that. There are some people, however, who have the idea that Christianity is like that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.