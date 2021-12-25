The year was 1978 and Barbara and I were on our first trip to the Holy Land. We saw all of the special sites on that wonderful tour but today I will only mention our tour of the holy town of Bethlehem.
First of all, Bethlehem means house of bread. As Christians we should know that Jesus is the Bread of Life. Bethlehem is the place where Christ was born. There is a church there called the Church of the Nativity and it represents the place where Mary gave birth to the Holy child, Jesus. There is a special place on the site that is professed to be the actual site where Mary gave birth to Jesus, the Son of God, King of Kings and Lord of Lords. This holy spot has a beautiful marker laid in the ground in the shape of the Star of David. It looked more like a grave site than a birth site, but none the less, it was where I sensed the Majesty of the Christ of Christmas. I was compelled to get on my knees and actually knelt down to the holy place where Christ was born. I was still on my knees as I reached down and kissed the Star of David. Kissing the holy place was like kissing the face of God. That majestic moment represents the true Spirit of Christmas and the purpose of God’s wonderful gift to the world.
