The small water moccasin swam into the little bait trap in a private pond and began to feast on the bait that made its way in. Over time, the snake grew so large it could not get out of the trap. One day the owner checked his trap. That was the end of the snake.
The Bible warns that Satan, “The Old Serpent,” goes about “seeking whom he may devour.” However, it also tells us in Revelation that the day is coming when the Lord will cast him into the Lake of Fire where he will be tormented forever and ever.
