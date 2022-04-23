Frank Howard worked for Clemson University for 39 years, most of which he was the athletic director. He was asked one time if the athletic department could begin the sport of rowing. Howard, known for many humorous quotes, said, “No! We will never sponsor a sport where a man sits on his rump and goes backward!”
