Have you ever visited a horse barn? There are some things that are pretty consistent, one of them being the existence of a tack wall, tack being all of the equipment you use to work with horses. If you look at a wall of tack, you learn things about the people who use it. Of course, the assumption is that everything actually gets used and isn’t simply hanging around like so much wall décor. That would be ridiculous. Right? It’s equally absurd that so many Christians leave their armor hanging around on their spiritual tack walls. “Put on the whole armor of God,” Paul tells us in Ephesians 6. Why? “That ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.”
Many prefer to ignore the devil, pretending he doesn’t exist or doesn’t notice them. The truth is that, if you are actively serving God, the devil is very interested in you. Those who are genuinely doing what God says are walking around with targets on their backs. This is why the Bible makes it clear that we need to be wearing the full armor of God; the devil is on the attack and we will have to deal with him whether we like it or not. Who in their right mind, when they know they’re going into battle, leaves their armor and weapon behind?
