I’m sure that many of you experienced this same thing in your home when your children were younger. Our children are the world’s best imitators. That’s right, they love to imitate us, their parents. You’ve noticed this? One of your children, especially the older one will often assume the responsibility of making sure that the younger siblings are doing what they are supposed to be doing. They take this job extremely seriously. As a matter of fact, I went to my twin brother, Paul’s last week for a visit, and since he is 30 minutes older than me, he kept trying to make sure I was acting right. My sister-in-law, Rita had to step in and reign him back a few clicks. (I’m only kidding! We get along great!)
When this happens in your family, one of the parents will step in and tell the over-achieving elder sibling, “I’ll do the correcting”! Well, when our two oldest, Jarrod and Paula were at that young age, and we would hear Paula say to Jarrod, “You’re not the boss of me!”, either Pat or I would lay down that rule to them, Paula would often counter with, “No, I’ll do the correctin’”! Of course, either Pat or I would then come back in a 20db louder voice, “No, I said I’ll do the correcting”! Usually, the more powerful voice would take authority over the younger one and that was that for a while.
