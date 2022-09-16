Willie planted his jalapeno peppers on a row next to his bell pepper plants. When mature he harvested some of both plants and his wife, Lutie, prepared a meal with them. However being planted together, they cross-pollinated. The bell peppers were hot and the jalapenos were bland!
“Do not be deceived; bad company ruins good morals!” (1 Corinthians 15:33)
