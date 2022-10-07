Some years ago the Journal of Conflict Resolution reported the findings of a research project that began six years earlier. A group of researchers studied the influence that people who focus on peace in the midst of conflict can have on the state of the world around them. Their findings were amazing. It only requires 1% or less of the population to make a huge difference. Do the math. Which side of the equation are you on?
Philippians 4:8 says, “ Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy--meditate on these things.” Do the math.
