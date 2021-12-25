He just stood there as the other children in the Sunday School class clapped their hands along with the song. A girl in the class went to him and held up her hand. He held up his, and they begin to clap their hands together to the beat of the music. It was such an act of compassion on her part. For you see, the young boy only had one arm. One-hand clapping is possible, but only if you have a partner.
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11) Jesus held out His hand to us that we might join in with Him. Look around. Is there someone you should join hands with this season?
