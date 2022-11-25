As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, family gatherings, pumpkin pie, football games and crowded shopping malls; I would like for us to all pause and reflect on true thanksgiving.
First of all, true thanksgiving should never just be focused on one single day of the year, but according to Ephesians 5:20, we are to give thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Another awesome scripture is Psalm 34:1, David declares, “I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.” In other words, pure and true thanksgiving should be as natural as breathing. The longest book in the Bible is the book of Psalm. The last chapter and final verse concludes with these words of thanksgiving, “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord” (Psalm 150:6). I would like to continue this message and present to you at least three things that we are to always be thankful for.
