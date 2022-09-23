Recently, I heard the story of a young couple that went on their honeymoon. They were staying in a rustic wooden cabin in a beautiful forest setting. At the break of dawn, a woodpecker started its loud pecking and pounding on the roof of their rented log cabin. The noise was so loud they couldn’t sleep. On the dawn of the second morning, it happened again. The pounding and pecking of the woodpecker continued through their honeymoon stay. What would you do? Many people say, “They would shoot that redheaded bird.” Others might say, “Who cares? It’s your honeymoon!” This incident with a woodpecker actually happened to Walter and Gracie Lantz. They were a happy and playful couple and they discovered an opportunity. They took a worse situation and turned it around for the better. Returning from their honeymoon, they were inspired to create the cartoon character, “Woody the Woodpecker. Walter was the artist and Gracie was the voice. Not only was the cartoon a success for over 50 years, but their marriage was also a great success. On their 50th wedding anniversary, Gracie said, “It was the best thing that ever happened to us.”
In our marriage vows we share the words, “For better or for worse.” I’ve discovered that a marriage is more likely to succeed if there are a lot better experiences than bitter ones. I would like to share a handful of life’s lessons and wisdom on success and happiness.
