It seems to me that most doctors, even GPs don’t use the tongue depressor much anymore. I may be mistaken, but I don’t recall mine using one in years. Maybe he thought my face was depressing looking enough, and he didn’t want to add to it.
I’m sure you remember the same thing I do about those long strips of wood that feel as if they are ½” thick in your mouth. Yes, the ones which gag you if they get just a little bit too far down your throat. I have the same problem with the dentist when he or she commences to putting that spit-sucking tube in your mouth. Yes, the one that leaves a big hickey on the inside of your cheek. I think that’s the actual name for it, too.
