I believe there is a great spiritual lesson to learn about the, “home run.” As a young boy growing up and playing my share of baseball, I can honestly say that there is not a greater sensation than how you feel after hitting a homerun. It is the ultimate high! One day the great homerun king was asked this question. “Babe, what do you think about after you strike out?” He replied, “I think about knocking homeruns.”
Two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ picked up a piece of wood called the cross of Calvary and went to bat for the souls of the whole world. While Jesus stepped into the batter’s box at the site of Golgotha stadium (called the “place of the skull), He had the lost souls of this world on His mind. That also included you and me. His uniform on that day was a little tattered and you could not see the number on His jersey because of the 39 stripes on His back. His baseball cap was having trouble keeping the sun out of His eyes because it was fashioned to look like a crown of thorns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.