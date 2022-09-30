We planted two knock-out rose bushes on either side of the entry way to our house at the time. One of the plants has done well, but the other refuses to stay upright. I have tied it, staked it, but somehow it manages to get loose and lean over. Seeing it leaning over again, I marched toward it and promised my wife, “I am going to win this battle!”
Where is the battle raging in your life—your children, your home, yourself? You can win. The Bible promises in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens (straightens) me.”
