My drill press would not release the bit. Even with hand tools to grip the drill chuck, still no luck. Finally I read the instruction manual. Though I have used a drill press countless times, I was turning the chuck the wrong direction. The bit came out easily when turned the right way.
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalms 119:105) God’s word always turns us in the right direction.
